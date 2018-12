Aaron Sorkin Brings 'To Kill A Mockingbird' To The Broadway Stage Harper Lee's 1960 novel is now a Broadway play, but not after lawsuits and pushback from the writer's estate. In the play, Atticus Finch looks and sounds a little different than he did in the book.

