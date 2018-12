How Australia's Unofficial Christmas Anthem Came To Be In 1996, musician Paul Kelly released a song from the point of view of a man in prison thinking of family and friends celebrating Christmas without him. "How to Make Gravy" remains a hit.

How Australia's Unofficial Christmas Anthem Came To Be Music How Australia's Unofficial Christmas Anthem Came To Be How Australia's Unofficial Christmas Anthem Came To Be Audio will be available later today. In 1996, musician Paul Kelly released a song from the point of view of a man in prison thinking of family and friends celebrating Christmas without him. "How to Make Gravy" remains a hit. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor