The Week In Politics: A Holiday Shutdown A partial government shutdown took place days before Christmas. President Trump wants funding for a border wall, a demand that Democrats so far have rejected.

The Week In Politics: A Holiday Shutdown Politics The Week In Politics: A Holiday Shutdown The Week In Politics: A Holiday Shutdown Audio will be available later today. A partial government shutdown took place days before Christmas. President Trump wants funding for a border wall, a demand that Democrats so far have rejected. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor