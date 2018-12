The Week In Sports: MLB, Cuba Reach Historic Deal It's time to reflect on the highlights of the week in sports, including an agreement that would allow Cuban athletes to play Major League Baseball without defecting from their home country.

The Week In Sports: MLB, Cuba Reach Historic Deal Sports The Week In Sports: MLB, Cuba Reach Historic Deal The Week In Sports: MLB, Cuba Reach Historic Deal Audio will be available later today. It's time to reflect on the highlights of the week in sports, including an agreement that would allow Cuban athletes to play Major League Baseball without defecting from their home country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor