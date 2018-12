The Demise Of 'Tin House' The literary magazine "Tin House" has announced its 20th anniversary issue will be its last. It broke the mold for literary magazines, becoming a go-to place for editors to discover new writers.

The Demise Of 'Tin House' Books The Demise Of 'Tin House' The Demise Of 'Tin House' Audio will be available later today. The literary magazine "Tin House" has announced its 20th anniversary issue will be its last. It broke the mold for literary magazines, becoming a go-to place for editors to discover new writers. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor