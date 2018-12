Governor Under Mounting Pressure To Commute Life Sentence Of Cyntoia Brown In Tennessee, there's mounting pressure on the governor to commute the life sentence of Cyntoia Brown, who was 16 years old when she killed a man she claimed forced her into prostitution.

In Tennessee, there's mounting pressure on the governor to commute the life sentence of Cyntoia Brown, who was 16 years old when she killed a man she claimed forced her into prostitution.