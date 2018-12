Amazon Strikes A Deal With Apple, But Cuts Out Independent Sellers Many independent businesses use Amazon to sell goods. But thanks to a new deal between Amazon and Apple, some small businesses selling used Apple products are unable to sell through Amazon.

Amazon Strikes A Deal With Apple, But Cuts Out Independent Sellers Business Amazon Strikes A Deal With Apple, But Cuts Out Independent Sellers Amazon Strikes A Deal With Apple, But Cuts Out Independent Sellers Audio will be available later today. Many independent businesses use Amazon to sell goods. But thanks to a new deal between Amazon and Apple, some small businesses selling used Apple products are unable to sell through Amazon. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor