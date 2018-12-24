Mom Gives Daughter Advent Calendar Meant For Cats

A mom was shopping in England and bought an Advent calendar with Garfield on the front. The calendar was meant for cats, not for her 9-year-old daughter Alissa — who is fine after eating catnip.

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Jess Evans was shopping in England, and she bought an advent calendar - not just any advent calendar, one with Garfield on the front, and also these cool, green-colored chocolates, only they weren't chocolates. They were pieces of catnip because the Garfield calendar was meant for cats and not for Jess' 9-year-old daughter, Alissa. The Independent reports that Alissa is just fine, so is Jess, though she feels like, quote, "the worst mother ever."

