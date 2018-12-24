Pakistan's Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Sentenced To 7 Years In Latest Corruption Case

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced to seven years in prison on charged of corruption.

The accountability court in Islamabad found that Sharif, who served three non-consecutive terms as prime minister, could not prove his source of income for ownership of a steel mill in Saudi Arabia, according to Geo News.

In July 2017, Sharif was removed from office in fallout from the Panama Papers leaks, which revealed his use of offshore companies to buy luxury apartments in London. A year later he was sentenced to 10 years in prison in connection with that case, but was released on bail pending appeal after serving just two months.

In the latest case, "Sharif is accused of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income. He was arrested after the ruling was announced. He can appeal the verdict," The Associated Press reports.

As NPR's Colin Dwyer reported on the London condo case in July, "Throughout the case, they [the Sharif family] and their political supporters have cast the allegations as part of a campaign to discredit the former premier — allegedly led by Pakistan's army, which has made little secret of its dislike for Sharif. The longtime politician's first two terms in power ended abruptly under military pressure, the second time by outright coup."