Kathryn Hahn On 'Private Life' It's Tuesday: Sam talks with Kathryn Hahn — best known for her work in "Transparent" and "I Love Dick" — about her new film 'Private Life.' She stars alongside Paul Giamatti in the film, which is about a couple struggling to have a baby, and what happens when your life doesn't turn out the way you thought. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenAMin with your feedback.
Actress Kathryn Hahn Talks Film 'Private Life' — And Her Own

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Kathryn Hahn attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of "Private Life" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn attends SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations screening of "Private Life" at SAG-AFTRA Foundation Screening Room on November 29, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Actors are used to questions about their personal life.

But in his conversation with Kathryn Hahn, Sam wasn't sure if he should go there.

They were discussing her Netflix film Private Life, which tells the story of a couple in their forties trying — and failing — to have a child. Hahn stars alongside Paul Giamatti.

"Should I ask you about fertility or not?" Sam admitted to wondering ahead of time. "I would never ask a man about it."

"I was going to ask you," she replied, "would you ask a man about it?"

In the conversation that unfolded, Hahn discussed motherhood, acting in the #MeToo era, the strange charm of Marfa, Texas, and why there are so many questions men never get asked.

Brent Baughman and Alexander McCall produced and edited this episode for broadcast.