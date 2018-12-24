Actress Kathryn Hahn Talks Film 'Private Life' — And Her Own

Actors are used to questions about their personal life.

But in his conversation with Kathryn Hahn, Sam wasn't sure if he should go there.

They were discussing her Netflix film Private Life, which tells the story of a couple in their forties trying — and failing — to have a child. Hahn stars alongside Paul Giamatti.

"Should I ask you about fertility or not?" Sam admitted to wondering ahead of time. "I would never ask a man about it."

"I was going to ask you," she replied, "would you ask a man about it?"

In the conversation that unfolded, Hahn discussed motherhood, acting in the #MeToo era, the strange charm of Marfa, Texas, and why there are so many questions men never get asked.

