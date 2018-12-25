Arizona Hiker Fulfills Mexican Girl's Christmas Wish List

Randy Heiss found a burst balloon and attached was a Christmas wish list written in Spanish. With the help of a local radio station, Heiss found the girl and delivered toys across the border.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Randy Heiss was hiking in Arizona when he saw a burst balloon with a note attached. It was a Christmas wish list written in Spanish asking for art supplies, a doll and a dollhouse. There was also a girl's name - Dayami A local radio station put the note on Facebook. It didn't take long before they found 8-year-old Dayami in Mexico. Heiss met Dayami's family and delivered the toys, saying love has no borders.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.