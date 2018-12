Sir David Attenborough's Field Recordings From Across The Planet Host Ari Shapiro speaks to the natural historian Sir David Attenborough, who began making documentaries and TV programs in the 1950s. Wherever he went in the world, he also recorded music. Dozens of those recordings have now been released in a new collection, called "David Attenborough: My Field Recordings from Across the Planet."

