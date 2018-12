8-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies In U.S. Custody Customs and Border Protection announced an 8-year-old migrant boy from Guatemala who was in U.S. custody died following medical treatment for illness. The child is the second border-crosser to die in U.S. government custody this month.

8-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies In U.S. Custody National 8-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies In U.S. Custody 8-Year-Old Migrant Boy Dies In U.S. Custody Audio will be available later today. Customs and Border Protection announced an 8-year-old migrant boy from Guatemala who was in U.S. custody died following medical treatment for illness. The child is the second border-crosser to die in U.S. government custody this month. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor