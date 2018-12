Carolers Sing To Children Held In Tent City At U.S.-Mexico Border Activists and locals gather at the U.S. border with Mexico in the Tornillo Port of Entry to sing Christmas carols to the children being held in the tent city.

Carolers Sing To Children Held In Tent City At U.S.-Mexico Border National Carolers Sing To Children Held In Tent City At U.S.-Mexico Border Carolers Sing To Children Held In Tent City At U.S.-Mexico Border Audio will be available later today. Activists and locals gather at the U.S. border with Mexico in the Tornillo Port of Entry to sing Christmas carols to the children being held in the tent city. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor