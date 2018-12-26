Panicked Teenager In Norway Makes An Emergency Call To Police

The teenager managed, somehow, to lock himself inside of a car — a car that police say he was trying to steal. It turns out, the teen has a history of petty theft.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Police in Norway say they recently got a call from a panicked teenager. He'd managed somehow to lock himself inside of a car, a car that he was trying to steal. Turns out, the kid has a history of petty theft, and calling the police to spring him was a bit like calling a friend for help, says a police spokesman. He said the teenager's tried to steal cars before, but at least he was able to get himself back out those other times.

