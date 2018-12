How Turkish Foreign Policy Strategy Could Shape 2019 Turkey was center stage several times in 2018 foreign policy news. NPR's Ari Shapiro asks Asli Aydintasbas, fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, how Turkish strategy could shape 2019.

How Turkish Foreign Policy Strategy Could Shape 2019 Middle East How Turkish Foreign Policy Strategy Could Shape 2019 How Turkish Foreign Policy Strategy Could Shape 2019 Audio will be available later today. Turkey was center stage several times in 2018 foreign policy news. NPR's Ari Shapiro asks Asli Aydintasbas, fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, how Turkish strategy could shape 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor