Upset Over Rising Prices, Protesters In Sudan Take To The Streets Rising prices, shortages of basics and growing frustration with Sudan's long-serving president have fueled a week of anti-government protests that are spreading across the country.

Upset Over Rising Prices, Protesters In Sudan Take To The Streets Upset Over Rising Prices, Protesters In Sudan Take To The Streets Upset Over Rising Prices, Protesters In Sudan Take To The Streets Audio will be available later today. Rising prices, shortages of basics and growing frustration with Sudan's long-serving president have fueled a week of anti-government protests that are spreading across the country. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor