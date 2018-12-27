Pitcher Brady Singer Gives His Parents A Memorable Christmas Gift

Brady Singer recently joined the Kansas City Royals and received a $4.25 million signing bonus. He wrote his parents a holiday letter and told them he would be paying off all their debts.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. After pitcher Brady Singer signed with the Kansas City Royals, he wrote his parents a letter this holiday. He posted video of them reading it.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

JACQUELYN SINGER: I love you, Mom and Dad.

GREENE: The Kansas City Star reports Singer used his $4 million signing bonus to thank mom and dad for their support and all the travel to games.

(SOUNDBITE OF VIDEO)

SINGER: I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt, as well. What?

GREENE: You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.