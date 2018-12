Small Modular Houses May Offer Alternatives To The Elderly The University of Southern Indiana is experimenting with small houses designed for the elderly to maintain independence. The school is considering building an inter-generational village.

The University of Southern Indiana is experimenting with small houses designed for the elderly to maintain independence. The school is considering building an inter-generational village.