The Day After Christmas, Trump Visits U.S. Troops In Iraq The president made an unannounced visit to U.S. forces in Iraq amid criticism of his decision to pull troops from Syria. It's the president's first such visit since taking office nearly two years ago.

The Day After Christmas, Trump Visits U.S. Troops In Iraq The Day After Christmas, Trump Visits U.S. Troops In Iraq The Day After Christmas, Trump Visits U.S. Troops In Iraq Audio will be available later today. The president made an unannounced visit to U.S. forces in Iraq amid criticism of his decision to pull troops from Syria. It's the president's first such visit since taking office nearly two years ago. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor