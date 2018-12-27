Flight Attendant's Dad Spends Christmas In The Air With His Daughter

Delta flight attendant Pierce Vaughn was scheduled to work Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Her father wanted to spend the holiday with her, so he booked himself on six of her flights.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King with a story for all those people who are feeling a little bad about not seeing their parents for the holidays. Pierce Vaughn, a flight attendant, had to work this Christmas. Rather than miss the holiday with his kid, her dad, Hal (ph), decided to tag along. He reportedly booked himself on six of her flights and spent Christmas crisscrossing the country. So moms and dads - and my mom in particular - take note. there's always next year. It's MORNING EDITION.

