Are You A Federal Worker Affected By This Government Shutdown? NPR's Weekend Edition wants to hear from those who are affected by the partial government shutdown. How does this one compare with previous ones?
Are You A Federal Worker Affected By This Government Shutdown?

This is the third federal government shutdown this year. And this one comes at a particularly hard time — during the holidays. How are you and your family faring? Is there a specific consequence you're facing this time compared with others?

NPR's Weekend Edition is working on a story about federal workers during the shutdown. If you are affected, please share your story with us in the form below, or here. A producer may contact you to follow up.

