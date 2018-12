Former Israeli General Jumps Into 2019 Race To Challenge Netanyahu A retired Israeli general has generated buzz by deciding to form a party and run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Former Israeli General Jumps Into 2019 Race To Challenge Netanyahu Former Israeli General Jumps Into 2019 Race To Challenge Netanyahu Former Israeli General Jumps Into 2019 Race To Challenge Netanyahu Audio will be available later today. A retired Israeli general has generated buzz by deciding to form a party and run against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor