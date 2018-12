Report: Shootings Were The Leading Cause Of Law Enforcement Officer Deaths In 2018 A report out today from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows an increase in officer deaths in 2018. Shootings were the leading cause of deaths this year, up 13 percent from 2017.

A report out today from the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund shows an increase in officer deaths in 2018. Shootings were the leading cause of deaths this year, up 13 percent from 2017.