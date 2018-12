To Capture French Region Of Provence, She Photographed The Wind A new photography book captures the unseeable — the storied Mistral wind in Provence. Mary Louis Kelly talks with the photographer, Rachel Cobb.

To Capture French Region Of Provence, She Photographed The Wind To Capture French Region Of Provence, She Photographed The Wind To Capture French Region Of Provence, She Photographed The Wind Audio will be available later today. A new photography book captures the unseeable — the storied Mistral wind in Provence. Mary Louis Kelly talks with the photographer, Rachel Cobb. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor