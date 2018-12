After Italy Turns Against Migrants, They Are Trying To Get To France Italy's populist government cracks down on migrants. Those who risked their lives to get into Italy are doing it all over again to get out of the country. In some cases, they traveling over the Alps.

After Italy Turns Against Migrants, They Are Trying To Get To France Europe After Italy Turns Against Migrants, They Are Trying To Get To France After Italy Turns Against Migrants, They Are Trying To Get To France Audio will be available later today. Italy's populist government cracks down on migrants. Those who risked their lives to get into Italy are doing it all over again to get out of the country. In some cases, they traveling over the Alps. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor