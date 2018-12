Democrats Prepare To Take The House, Vow To Put Climate Change On The Agenda Democrats will soon take control of the U.S. House and are vowing to put climate change on the agenda. Some are calling for a "green new deal," while others support a growing push for a tax on carbon.

