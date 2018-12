Despite Making Big Progress, Boston Will Not Meet Its Goal To Eliminate Chronic Boston set a goal of eliminating chronic homelessness by the end of 2018. The goal will not be reached. The city has made big progress in housing people who are homeless, but major barriers remain.

