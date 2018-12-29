Fresh Air Weekend: 'BoJack Horseman' Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg; 2018's Best Movies

Don't Be Fooled By The Talking Horse — 'BoJack' Is A Sadness 'Sneak Attack': BoJack is a former sitcom star struggling with depression and addiction. Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg says part of the pitch for the animated show was, "What's Mister Ed like behind the scenes?"

Ken Tucker Picks His Favorite Albums Of 2018: The range of female artists was remarkable in 2018, extending from Courtney Barnett's brooding Tell Me How You Really Feel to Cardi B's hip-hop styling on Invasion of Privacy.

Justin Chang's Favorite Movies Of 2018 — In A Series Of 6 Cinematic Pairings: So many of Chang's favorite films this year seemed to be in close conversation with each other that it didn't make sense, in the end, for him to separate them.

