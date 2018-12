Desperation In Gaza, Where Over Half Of Work Force Is Unemployed With an unemployment rate now estimated at more than 50 percent, people in Gaza are desperate for work. An unemployment office faces large crowds when jobs are announced.

Desperation In Gaza, Where Over Half Of Work Force Is Unemployed Desperation In Gaza, Where Over Half Of Work Force Is Unemployed Desperation In Gaza, Where Over Half Of Work Force Is Unemployed Audio will be available later today. With an unemployment rate now estimated at more than 50 percent, people in Gaza are desperate for work. An unemployment office faces large crowds when jobs are announced. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor