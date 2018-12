Government Shutdown Stalls Backlog Of Immigration Cases NPR's Don Gonyea talks with San Francisco-based immigration judge Dana Leigh Marks about how the government shutdown is affecting the immigration courts.

Government Shutdown Stalls Backlog Of Immigration Cases Law Government Shutdown Stalls Backlog Of Immigration Cases Government Shutdown Stalls Backlog Of Immigration Cases Audio will be available later today. NPR's Don Gonyea talks with San Francisco-based immigration judge Dana Leigh Marks about how the government shutdown is affecting the immigration courts. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor