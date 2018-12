Effects Of Government Shutdown Ripple Across Country As the federal government shutdown enters its second week, workers across the country are starting to feel its impact.

Effects Of Government Shutdown Ripple Across Country National Effects Of Government Shutdown Ripple Across Country Effects Of Government Shutdown Ripple Across Country Audio will be available later today. As the federal government shutdown enters its second week, workers across the country are starting to feel its impact. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor