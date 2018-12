N.C. Congressional Seat In Limbo As Voter Fraud Investigation Continues In the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, there's still no winner. Investigations into alleged election fraud are still ongoing. And now a court ruling has created even more chaos.

N.C. Congressional Seat In Limbo As Voter Fraud Investigation Continues Elections N.C. Congressional Seat In Limbo As Voter Fraud Investigation Continues N.C. Congressional Seat In Limbo As Voter Fraud Investigation Continues Audio will be available later today. In the race for North Carolina's 9th Congressional District, there's still no winner. Investigations into alleged election fraud are still ongoing. And now a court ruling has created even more chaos. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor