2018 Notable Deaths In Politics This year, we've said goodbye to political icons, such as George H.W. and Barbara Bush. Also Sen. John McCain. But there were other noteworthy politicians whose passing you may have missed.

2018 Notable Deaths In Politics Politics 2018 Notable Deaths In Politics 2018 Notable Deaths In Politics Audio will be available later today. This year, we've said goodbye to political icons, such as George H.W. and Barbara Bush. Also Sen. John McCain. But there were other noteworthy politicians whose passing you may have missed. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor