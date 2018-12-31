Accessibility links
Toast Of The Nation 2019 Celebrate the New Year from Blue Note venues around the world, with performances by The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau, Fred Hersch, Ron Carter, Buika and Dee Dee Bridgewater.
NPR's annual New Year's Eve special features sets by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste and Dee Alexander.
Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau

NPR Staff

FromWBGO

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performs at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016. Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life hide caption

Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performs at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016.

Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life

Celebrate the arrival of 2019 with jazz from Toast of the Nation. Each hour of this broadcast was originally recorded live in 2016 at renowned Blue Note venues around the world.

Toast Of The Nation 2018

Christian McBride hosts the six hours of live music, providing New Year's messages throughout. Whether you're at a swinging party or a mellow celebration, these performances provide the perfect complement to your holiday festivities. Listen to each hour individually or line up all six as a countdown to midnight.

Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau were recorded at Blue Note Tokyo, Buika at B.B. King Blues in Times Square, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band at Blue Note Hawaii, Dee Dee Bridgewater at Blue Note Napa, the Ron Carter Quartet at Blue Note New York and pianist Fred Hersch at Blue Note Beijing.

Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau

Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau perform at Blue Note Tokyo on Oct. 13, 2016. Takuo Sato hide caption

Takuo Sato

Joshua Redman and Brad Mehldau perform at Blue Note Tokyo on Oct. 13, 2016.

Takuo Sato

Joshua Redman, saxophone; Brad Mehldau, piano.

Recorded at Blue Note Tokyo on Oct. 13, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "Jedediah"
  • "Let's Call This"
  • "My Ideal"
  • "The Oneness of Two (In Three)"

Buika

Buika performs at B.B. King Blues Club on Oct. 13, 2016. Dino Perrucci hide caption

Dino Perrucci

Buika performs at B.B. King Blues Club on Oct. 13, 2016.

Dino Perrucci

Buika, vocals; Josué Rodriguez Fernandez, bass/backup vocals; Michel Ferré, keyboard/backup vocals; Santiago Cañada Valverde, trombone/backup vocals; Alexis Arce, drums/percussion/backup vocals; Ahmed "King" Barroso, music director/guitar/vocals; Ramón Porrina, cajon/percussion/backup vocals.

Recorded at B.B. King Blues Club in Times Square on Oct. 13, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "Vivir sin miedo"
  • "Si volveré"
  • "Nostalgias"
  • "Siboney"
  • "Volverás"
  • "En el último trago"
  • "Unnamed"

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performs at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016. Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life hide caption

Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band performs at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016.

Hawaii In Real Life/Hawaii In Real Life

Roger Lewis, baritone sax; Gregory Davis, trumpet; Kevin Harris, tenor sax; Efrem Towns, trumpet/flugelhorn; Kirk Joseph, sousaphone; Julian Addison, drums; Takeshi Shimmura, guitar.

Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Oct. 11, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "It's All Over Now"
  • "Mardi Gras in New Orleans"
  • "Paul Barbarin's Secondline"
  • "E Flat Blues"
  • "When the Saints Go Marching In"
  • "Superstition"

Dee Dee Bridgewater

Dee Dee Bridgewater (right) smiles big with pianist Edsel Gomez in a 2014 performance at the Caramoor Jazz Festival. RICHARD CONDE/Richard Conde hide caption

RICHARD CONDE/Richard Conde

Dee Dee Bridgewater (right) smiles big with pianist Edsel Gomez in a 2014 performance at the Caramoor Jazz Festival.

RICHARD CONDE/Richard Conde

Dee Dee Bridgewater, vocals; Edsel Gomez, piano; Michael Bowie, bass; Kenny Phelps, drums.

Recorded at Blue Note Napa on Nov. 19, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "Love for Sale"
  • "Dear Ella"
  • "Fine and Mellow"
  • "Slow Boat to China"
  • "Cotton Tail"
  • "One Fine Thing"
  • "Treme"

Ron Carter Quartet

Ron Carter Quartet at Blue Note New York on Nov. 28, 2016 Blue Note New York hide caption

Blue Note New York

Ron Carter Quartet at Blue Note New York on Nov. 28, 2016

Blue Note New York

Ron Carter, bass; Renee Rosnes, piano; Javon Jackson, tenor sax; Payton Crossley, drums.

Recorded at Blue Note Hawaii on Nov. 28, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "595"
  • "Mr. Bow Tie" (based on "Seven Steps to Heaven")
  • "Bach Cello Suite #1 Interpretation"
  • "You Are My Sunshine"
  • "My Funny Valentine"
  • "You and the Night and the Music"

Fred Hersch Trio

The Fred Hersch Trio performs at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016. Zhang Dongdong hide caption

Zhang Dongdong

The Fred Hersch Trio performs at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.

Zhang Dongdong

Fred Hersch, piano; Johannes Weidenmueller, bass; Eric McPherson, drums.

Recorded at Blue Note Beijing on Oct. 28, 2016.

SET LIST

  • "Everybody's Song but My Own"
  • "Dream of Monk"
  • "Skipping"
  • "Serpentine"
  • "Miyako"
  • "Black Nike"
  • "Blackwing Palomino"
  • "Let's Cool One"
  • "We See"
NPR's annual New Year's Eve special features sets by Wynton Marsalis, Jon Batiste and Dee Alexander.