TSA Moves Toward Enlisting More Floppy-Eared Dogs

The agency's administrator told the Washington Examiner that the agency is phasing out pointy-eared dogs in favor of floppy-eared dogs, which seem to go over better with passengers.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Happy New Year, I'm Rachel Martin. And like a lot of you, I was in airports over the holidays. And at least once I was sniffed out by a TSA dog, which was fine. And I don't remember if the dog had pointy or floppy ears. But apparently, it matters. The TSA is moving towards more floppier dogs. That's according to the agency's administrator, who told the Washington Examiner that floppy-eared dogs seem to go over better with passengers. Safety first, but I guess it helps if they're cute too. It's MORNING EDITION.

