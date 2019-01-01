Co-Founder Of 'Time's Up' Legal Defense Fund Reflects On First Year Of Action
NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Fatima Goss Graves. She's co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund. It was founded in response to the #MeToo movement one year ago today.
Correction Jan. 1, 2019
A previous headline and Web introduction to this story incorrectly identified Fatima Goss Graves as the co-founder of the Time's Up campaign. She is the co-founder of the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund.