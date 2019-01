Major Trade Deal Takes Effect Without U.S. Participation Noel King talks to Matthew Goodman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the implementation of the landmark trade deal once known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Major Trade Deal Takes Effect Without U.S. Participation Business Major Trade Deal Takes Effect Without U.S. Participation Major Trade Deal Takes Effect Without U.S. Participation Audio will be available later today. Noel King talks to Matthew Goodman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies about the implementation of the landmark trade deal once known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor