Train Accident Kills 6 People In Denmark

A train accident in central Denmark has killed six people and wounded 16 more, as their passenger train was crossing a long bridge between two islands. Citing police, Danish media say the train was hit by something that fell off of a passing freight train.

The accident struck around 7:30 a.m. on the busy Storebaelt bridge that connects the central islands of Zealand and Funen, according to the Danish Broadcasting Corporation.

Funen police say that all of the 16 people who were injured are expected to recover, the Danish broadcaster says. The trains crossed at a site near Nyborg, roughly 75 miles west of Copenhagen.

"Ordinary Danes on their way to work or heading home from the Christmas holidays have had their lives smashed," Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said in a statement of sympathy that was translated by the Associated Press.

Police say they're still trying to learn more details about what happened. Danish media report that an object from the freight train may have forced the passenger train to stop suddenly. The item that fell of the freight train has variously been reported as being a piece of cargo or a tarpaulin.

Images from the scene showed the passenger train was heavily damaged, with part of its nose caved in. Windows were shattered and debris scattered the tracks. Also damaged was the freight train, which was carrying a load that included crates of Carlsberg beer. Photos showed several long tarpaulins covering the train's cargo trailers had been ripped apart.

Emergency crews at the scene have been hampered by high winds, and even after the adjacent roadway was reopened, a high wind advisory kept high-profile vehicles off the bridge. Police also asked drivers to move through the area of the crash at a steady pace — and not slow down to stare or take photos of the accident scene.