Accessibility links
'Punishment Without Crime' Highlights The Injustice Of America's Misdemeanor System Former federal public defender Alexandra Natapoff says 13 million misdemeanors are filed each year in the U.S., trapping the innocent, punishing the poor and making society more unequal.
NPR logo

'Punishment Without Crime' Highlights The Injustice Of America's Misdemeanor System

Listen · 35:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/681606995/681735572" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
'Punishment Without Crime' Highlights The Injustice Of America's Misdemeanor System

Law

'Punishment Without Crime' Highlights The Injustice Of America's Misdemeanor System

'Punishment Without Crime' Highlights The Injustice Of America's Misdemeanor System

Listen · 35:36
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/681606995/681735572" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Heard on Fresh Air

Fresh Air

Former federal public defender Alexandra Natapoff says 13 million misdemeanors are filed each year in the U.S., trapping the innocent, punishing the poor and making society more unequal.

Punishment Without Crime

How Our Massive Misdemeanor System Traps the Innocent and Makes America More Unequal

by Alexandra Natapoff

Hardcover, 334 pages |

purchase

Buy Featured Book

Title
Punishment Without Crime
Subtitle
How Our Massive Misdemeanor System Traps the Innocent and Makes America More Unequal
Author
Alexandra Natapoff

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?