Government Shutdown Prevents Couple From Getting Marriage License

The two went to a Washington, D.C., court to get their marriage license, and were told the marriage bureau is closed because of the shutdown. They created a hashtag: my big fake Greek wedding.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. The partial government shutdown means overflowing trash cans and museums being closed. But for one D.C. couple, it's personal. The two went to a D.C. court to get their marriage license, and we're told the marriage bureau is closed because of the shutdown. Still, they kept their sense of humor. Both have worked in Congress in the past and are familiar with dysfunction. They even created a hashtag - #mybigfakeGreekwedding

