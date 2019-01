Stocks Begin 2019 Higher But There's No Telling How Long That Will Last Last year's performance by financial markets was the worst in 10 years. Noel King talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the economic and political implications on the 2019 markets.

Stocks Begin 2019 Higher But There's No Telling How Long That Will Last Stocks Begin 2019 Higher But There's No Telling How Long That Will Last Stocks Begin 2019 Higher But There's No Telling How Long That Will Last Audio will be available later today. Last year's performance by financial markets was the worst in 10 years. Noel King talks to David Wessel of the Brookings Institution about the economic and political implications on the 2019 markets. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor