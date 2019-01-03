Air Travelers Snag A Very Good Deal On Cathay Pacific

A ticket from Vietnam to New York usually goes for about $16,000. But on New Year's Day the airline accidentally sold business and first-class tickets for around $675.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. If you're trying to fly from Vietnam to New York this August, hopefully you were one of the lucky few who snagged an amazing deal on Cathay Pacific. Usually, a ticket on that route goes for about $16,000. But on New Year's Day, the airline accidentally sold business and first-class tickets for around $675.

According to the South China Morning Post, 11 travelers snapped up the tickets and will be living the good life for the 20-hour flight. Yes, yes, I would like another glass of Champagne.

