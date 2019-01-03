Accessibility links
Government Shutdown: E-Verify Program Suspended The president has demanded billions for a border wall, but the ensuing standoff is taking a growing toll on immigration enforcement, including the online database that lets employers screen workers.
NPR logo 'Electronic Wall' E-Verify Suspended As Border Security Shutdown Fight Persists

National

'Electronic Wall' E-Verify Suspended As Border Security Shutdown Fight Persists

'Electronic Wall' E-Verify Suspended As Border Security Shutdown Fight Persists

Audio will be available later today.
Heard on All Things Considered
Enlarge this image

While President Trump continues his fight for border wall funding, the E-Verify system that employers use to ensure employees are U.S. citizens sits idle. Evan Vucci/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Evan Vucci/AP

While President Trump continues his fight for border wall funding, the E-Verify system that employers use to ensure employees are U.S. citizens sits idle.

Evan Vucci/AP

The government shutdown began with the president's demand for border security money. But it has also halted E-Verify, a federal program that's supposed to prevent immigrants from working illegally.

If U.S. employers want to check whether their prospective hires are eligible to work, they can't. The E-Verify database is "currently unavailable due to a lapse in government appropriations," according to a note on the government-run website.

President Trump has demanded $5 billion for a border wall, leading to a budget impasse and a partial government shutdown that has affected some Department of Homeland Security operations.

"There's an irony there," says Julie Pace, an attorney specializing in employment and immigration law at Cavanagh Law Firm in Phoenix. "We have an electronic wall for E-Verify that should be being used, that the government has not funded."

The E-Verify outage is just one way the government shutdown is taking a toll on the U.S. immigration system.

Border Patrol agents at the Southwest border are working, but they won't get paid until the shutdown ends. So are tens of thousands of other immigration agents in the Department of Homeland Security.

Enlarge this image

A Border Patrol agent arrests a group of Central American migrants after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border fence from Tijuana to San Diego County late last year. Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

A Border Patrol agent arrests a group of Central American migrants after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border fence from Tijuana to San Diego County late last year.

Guillermo Arias/AFP/Getty Images

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection training facility in West Virginia is closed during the shutdown, according to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

And much of the nation's immigration court system is closed, adding to a backlog of more than 800,000 cases and counting.

Tell Us: How Is The Government Shutdown Touching Your Life?

National

Tell Us: How Is The Government Shutdown Touching Your Life?

"We've never been in a situation that is so dire with regard to the backlog of immigration cases nationwide," immigration Judge Dana Leigh Marks told NPR's All Things Considered. Marks is former president of the National Association of Immigration Judges and one of many judges who have been furloughed during the shutdown.

"When we have to shut down, those cases are delayed, sometimes for years, before we have space on our dockets to be able to reschedule them," said Marks.

But immigration hard-liners think it would be a mistake for the president to back down from his demands for a border wall now.

Unexpected Ways The Government Shutdown Might Affect You

National

Unexpected Ways The Government Shutdown Might Affect You

Despite Huge Backlogs, The Government Shutdown Halts Most Immigration Court Hearings

National

Despite Huge Backlogs, The Government Shutdown Halts Most Immigration Court Hearings

"There's a bigger point that both the president and the Democrats are trying to make," said Mark Krikorian, executive director of the Center for Immigration Studies. Krikorian is a big supporter of the E-Verify program, but he downplayed the impact of temporarily closing the website.

"It's unfortunate," Krikorian said. "But it's just part of the larger problem of having this kind of game of chicken over policy questions."