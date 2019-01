The Effects Of The Government Shutdown On Native American Tribes NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Aaron Payment of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe about how the government shutdown is affecting Native American tribes that rely on federal money for things like medical care.

