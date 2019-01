Study Shows Women Remain Underrepresented In The Director's Chair While women had a banner year starring in box office blockbusters, their representation behind the camera remains low, accounting for just 8 percent of directors working on the top 250 domestic films in 2018.

Study Shows Women Remain Underrepresented In The Director's Chair Movies Study Shows Women Remain Underrepresented In The Director's Chair Study Shows Women Remain Underrepresented In The Director's Chair Audio will be available later today. While women had a banner year starring in box office blockbusters, their representation behind the camera remains low, accounting for just 8 percent of directors working on the top 250 domestic films in 2018. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor