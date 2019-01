As U.S. Tolerates Israeli Settlements, More Are Planned For The West Bank An Israeli anti-settlement group says plans for settlements on occupied territory in the West Bank have increased dramatically during the Trump administration compared to the Obama administration.

As U.S. Tolerates Israeli Settlements, More Are Planned For The West Bank As U.S. Tolerates Israeli Settlements, More Are Planned For The West Bank As U.S. Tolerates Israeli Settlements, More Are Planned For The West Bank Audio will be available later today. An Israeli anti-settlement group says plans for settlements on occupied territory in the West Bank have increased dramatically during the Trump administration compared to the Obama administration. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor