U.S. Officials View China As America's Primary Long-Term Threat To Power Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference gets a lot of attention, but U.S. Justice Department and other security officials say the real espionage threat comes from China.

U.S. Officials View China As America's Primary Long-Term Threat To Power U.S. Officials View China As America's Primary Long-Term Threat To Power U.S. Officials View China As America's Primary Long-Term Threat To Power Audio will be available later today. Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian election interference gets a lot of attention, but U.S. Justice Department and other security officials say the real espionage threat comes from China. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor