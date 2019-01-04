In Sri Lanka, Elephant And A Woman Battle Over Her Purse

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Everybody knows elephants are cute, but they also want what they want. Video from Sri Lanka shows a woman visiting an elephant rescue center. An elephant reaches its trunk out of its pen, seems to give her a hug. But...

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Oh, my God. Oh, my God. Oh, my God.

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: (Laughter).

INSKEEP: ...It's actually deftly stealing her purse. In a tug of war, the woman did manage to retrieve her phone. The elephant got the purse and what it really wanted - the mangoes inside.

