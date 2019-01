Exciting Games Help To Propel NFL TV Ratings Higher The NFL playoffs begin this weekend and, like always, there's plenty of drama and intrigue both on the football field and off. Which teams will make it a step closer to the Super Bowl?

Exciting Games Help To Propel NFL TV Ratings Higher Exciting Games Help To Propel NFL TV Ratings Higher Exciting Games Help To Propel NFL TV Ratings Higher Audio will be available later today. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend and, like always, there's plenty of drama and intrigue both on the football field and off. Which teams will make it a step closer to the Super Bowl? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor